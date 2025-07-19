Archival eager to solve Cebu City’s long-delayed skatepark problem

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. aims to address an issue that past administrations have failed to resolve: the city’s persistent failure to build a public skatepark.

After seven years of inaction, broken promises, and growing public pressure, Archival said he is eager to find a concrete solution and is tapping Councilor Jun Alcover to head the search for a viable site and push the long-delayed project forward.

“Regarding the skateboard [proposal] of Councilor Jun Alcover, I’m very happy nga iyang gi-bring up (that he brought it up),” Archival said in a recent interview.

READ: Promised skatepark: Alcover calls out Cebu City for failing to build it

“Ako siyang hangyoon through a letter nga siya akong himuon nga chairman sa skateboard committee, if there is, para makakita siya ug area… Ako siya hangyoon nga siya ang mangulo ana sa pagpangita aron ato matagaan ug solution ang problema sa mga bata,” he added.

(I will be asking him through a letter to be chairman of the skateboard committee, if there is, so he would see the area. I will be asking him to head that for us to already find a solution to the problem of the children.)

READ: Garganera: We need to deliver promised skate park, open space

Archival said the city will coordinate with the Cebu City Sports Commission and youth representatives to make the plan happen.

His statement comes just days after Alcover called out the city’s failure to deliver on its 2018 promise to honor Olympic gold medalist Margielyn Didal with a skatepark.

City’s promise, youth’s problem

Calls to build a skatepark in Cebu City date back to 2018, after Didal’s gold medal win at the Asian Games. Then-Mayor Tomas Osmeña even led a groundbreaking ceremony behind Fort San Pedro, backed by a P5-million donation.

But the project was shelved due to political transitions, site problems, and unimplemented plans. Despite various revival efforts from city councilors over the years, including Joel Garganera in 2021 and Rey Gealon in 2024, no actual skatepark has been built.

Alcover’s recent privilege speech, delivered during the July 15 council session, renewed the urgency of the issue after he shared a viral video of young skateboarders and BMX riders practicing on the roadside near Plaza Independencia, a dangerous setup, he said, that puts the youth at serious risk.

“Kon magpabilin nga anha sila magduwa or mag-practice sa karsada kilid sa Plaza Independencia… delikado kaayo nga madisgrasya sila,” Alcover said.

(If they continue to practice beside the road near Plaza Independencia, that is very risky and prone to accident.)

“Daghan ang mga negative comments sa citizens… Pangutan-a sila, asa ang skatepark? Wa koy matubag kay wala pud ko kahibaw.”

(There is a lot of negative comments from netizens. Ask them where is the skatepark is? I don’t know what to say because I don’t also know the answer.)

During the Council session last July 15, Alcover filed three motions: (1) to note his speech in the council records, (2) to urge the mayor to conduct a feasibility study for a public skatepark, and (3) to furnish copies of his speech to Mayor Archival, the Cebu City Sports Commission, and Margielyn Didal.

Didal, youth still waiting

Didal, who hails from Barangay Lahug, has been vocal about the need for public skateparks nationwide.

She previously recounted how skaters were once chased off the streets in Cebu and how access remains difficult for many, even after she opened a private skatepark in Busay in 2021.

Despite Cebu being home to national skateboarding talent, the city has yet to catch up with other LGUs. Talisay, Mandaue, Danao, and even Eastern Samar already have skateparks. Cebu City has none.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP