Jun Alcover seeks renewal of trained disaster personnel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Jun Alcover is urging the Office of the Mayor to consider the immediate renewal of appointments for trained and experienced disaster response personnel amid a citywide employment freeze,

Alcover filed a proposed resolution to be taken up in the city council’s regular session on Tuesday, July 22, requesting Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to allow the reappointment of disaster personnel under the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), as recommended by its department head, Retired Gen. Aderson Comar.

“These personnel were trained at the city’s expense. They are skilled and experienced in life-saving operations. Not renewing their appointments weakens our disaster response capacity,” Alcover stated in his resolution.

READ:

The resolution cites both constitutional and statutory mandates for local governments to ensure safety during disasters and calamities. It highlights Republic Act 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, which emphasizes preparedness, community resilience, and inter-agency collaboration.

“WHEREAS, their effective training equips personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle various disaster scenarios, ultimately minimizing loss of life and property damage,” the resolution states.

Alcover’s call comes amid the implementation of Archival’s “No Appointment, No Work” policy, which took effect on July 1.

The mayor’s directive prohibits all casual and job order (JO) personnel without renewed or signed appointments from reporting for duty, a policy enforced to comply with civil service rules and contain a projected multi-billion-peso budget deficit.

Experienced but jobless

The CCDRRMO had reportedly trained its personnel under city-funded programs aimed at improving disaster preparedness and community safety. However, their contracts were not renewed as part of the city government’s cost-cutting and employee reassessment efforts.

Comar earlier submitted a list of qualified personnel whose appointments were not renewed, expressing concern about the office’s reduced capability to respond to emergencies.

The resolution seeks to override the blanket freeze by asking the mayor to give special consideration to personnel in life-critical functions.

Balancing safety, spending

Archival has repeatedly emphasized the city’s fiscal crisis as the main reason for the cautious approach to employee renewals. He has stated that only essential services, including health, sanitation, and childcare, are being prioritized for staffing during the initial review period.

While the city has so far renewed around 1,400 casual employees out of more than 8,500 total personnel, the bulk of job order workers remain in limbo pending further screening and budget evaluation.

The resolution challenges this framework by asserting that disaster preparedness should be considered a core essential service.

Mayor open to recommendations

Archival has not yet commented directly on the resolution, but in previous interviews, he said department heads were authorized to identify critical personnel for retention regardless of political or contractual status.

“Ang nagpili basically ang mga department heads. Dili kita ang naghatag. Silay naghatag,” Archival said earlier this month.

The Human Resource Development Office (HRDO) confirmed that no external endorsements or unsolicited applications will be entertained unless they come through the mayor’s office.

A decision from City Hall is expected after the July 22 session.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP