3 more charged over involvement in Cebu City ‘scam hub’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local uthorities have filed criminal complaints against three more people linked to the operation of an alleged scam hub in Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City.

In a statement released on Saturday, July 19, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that the three, identified as alias “Remuel,” “Edean,” and “Raven,” were charged for investment fraud and violation of the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act, in connection with the Cybercrime Prevention Act (RA 10175).

The Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7 (RACU-7) led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jumark Caña filed the complaints before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities said their alleged scheme was uncovered with the help of electronic evidence granted through a court order issued by Judge James Stewart Ramon Himalaloan of Branch 7 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Cebu City.

Scam hub

Last July 4, authorities also charged alias “Tonying” along with alias “Lerang,” “Yan-yan,” and “Jeje” for the alleged operation of a scam hub in Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that their investigation of the scam hub case is still far from over.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and we expect more developments in the coming days,” Maranan said.

“We are determined to track down every individual involved in this scheme to ensure justice for all victims and to safeguard the public from future exploitation,” he added.

Currently, the complaints that law enforcers filed are still under review at the City Prosecutor’s Office.

