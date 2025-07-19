Rains to ease in Cebu by Monday, fair weather ahead — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect a soggy weekend across Metro Cebu and the rest of the province, but clearer skies and fairer weather are on the horizon starting Monday, according to local weather authorities.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Saturday, July 19, forecast occasional rains, strong winds, and rough seas from Saturday to Sunday due to the combined effects of Tropical Storm Crising (international name: Wipha) and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

“Metro Cebu will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate occasional rains. Winds will be moderate to strong with moderate to rough coastal waters,” said Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan.

But starting Monday, July 21, improved weather conditions are expected.

“By Monday to Wednesday, we’ll have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms. Winds will ease to moderate, and coastal conditions will also improve,” Quiblat said.

Weekend weather breakdown

According to Pagasa Visayas’ latest bulletin, Cebu’s weekend weather is shaped by Crising’s presence northwest of Luzon, which enhances the southwest monsoon across Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

From Saturday, July 19, to Monday, through Wednesday, July 21 to 23, the weather forecast indicates occasional rains on Saturday and Sunday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies accompanied by isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday.

Winds are expected to be moderate to strong southwest on the weekend, shifting to light to moderate southwest to south during the weekdays. Coastal waters will range from moderate to rough over the weekend and become slight to moderate from Monday onwards.

Temperatures will vary from 24 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 24 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and 25 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius from Monday to Wednesday.

Storm to miss Visayas, but not its effects

As of 3:00 a.m. Saturday, Tropical Storm Crising was located 110 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan. It packed maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h and gusts up to 115 km/h, moving west-northwest at 25 km/h.

While no direct landfall in the Visayas is expected, the storm continues to bring heavy rains through the habagat.

“Though Crising is far from Cebu, its indirect influence through the southwest monsoon is still bringing rain,” Quiblat explained.

Flood and landslide alerts elsewhere

Meanwhile, northern and western parts of the country are bracing for heavier impacts.

In its 5:00 a.m. advisory, PAGASA warned of 200 mm of rainfall in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, and Abra, levels that could trigger flooding and landslides.

Crising and the monsoon are also dumping 100 to 200 mm of rain in several provinces across Luzon and western Visayas, including Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, and Antique.

Cebu, while less affected, is still under close watch due to localized downpours and unstable weather patterns.

Safety reminder

Retired Pagasa Visayas Director Oscar Tabada advised the public to take extra precautions over the weekend.

“If you don’t have urgent errands, stay home,” Tabada said.

“Be alert for possible flooding, falling debris, or rough sea travel,” he added.

Local disaster officials remain on standby. Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak earlier said weather-related assessments are ongoing, and class suspensions may be declared based on real-time conditions.

Keep monitoring

Weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino of Pagasa-Mactan said residents should closely monitor updates through official channels.

“We expect better weather by Monday, but until then, we urge everyone to remain cautious, especially those in flood-prone and low-lying areas,” he said.

The public is advised to stay tuned to Pagasa bulletins, especially fishermen and coastal communities, as rough sea conditions persist through the weekend.

