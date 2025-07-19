Malacañang on Parents Welfare bill: Gov’t has programs for seniors

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang told the public to look at government programs for elderly Filipinos amid criticisms that it failed to provide for their needs.

In a press briefing on Friday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has implemented various programs to help the elderly.

“[Elderly Filipinos] are considered part of the so-called ‘vulnerable sectors’ that are truly given priority assistance. They are also entitled to a 50 percent discount on MRT and LRT fares,” Castro said in Filipino.

The public sentiment came after Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson refiled a bill in the Senate that seeks to penalize children who abandon their parents.

Parents Welfare Act

Senate Bill No. 396, or the “Parents Welfare Act of 2025,” seeks to “penalize those who fail to provide the necessary support to their aging, sick, and incapacitated parents,” Lacson said in a statement.

Once passed, children who abandon their parents in need of support will face imprisonment of six to ten years and a fine of no less than P300,000.

Asked about the Palace’s position on the proposed bill, Castro said mutual support between parents and children is already mandated by law, citing Article 194 of the Family Code.

“Even before Sen. Lacson said anything, this was already provided for in the Family Code. Children are obliged, and parents are also obliged, to support each other,” she said.

She added a review of the bill’s provisions is necessary to determine the validity of criminalizing children’s abandonment of their elderly parents.

Government assistance

The bill drew mixed reactions from Filipinos, with some saying insufficient government assistance leaves senior citizens unable to support themselves.

Others also raised concerns about how the bill could potentially be used by abusive parents against their children.

Lacson later said his proposed bill will not cover parents who were abusive or negligent to their children.

“Abuse, abandonment or neglect by parents of their children are exempting circumstances. Under the proposed measure, a child has no obligation to support a parent who abuses, abandons or neglects them,” Lacson said in a separate statement.

Lacson’s office also responded to claims the proposed bill will institutionalize children as breadwinners, as mentioned in an opinion article.

“While it aims to ensure that parents get support from their children in their time of need, it provides that children who have no financial capability to support their parents are not obliged to do so,” it said. Lau Bacia, INQUIRER.net trainee

