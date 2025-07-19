Crising intensifies into severe tropical storm; exits PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Crising (international name: Wipha) intensified into a severe tropical storm as it exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, a weather update from the state weather agency said.

Crising became a severe tropical storm at 8 a.m., according to a bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In another bulletin, Pagasa said: “At 10:00 a.m. today, Severe Tropical Storm Crising exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.”

Crising was packing winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 125 kph, while moving west-northwestward at 15 kph, according to Pagasa’s latest information.

In the latest cyclone bulletin, Pagasa said the severe tropical storm was last spotted 235 km west of Itbayat, Batanes. This meant that the cyclone was outside the PAR.

“[Crising] will continue moving generally west-northwestward towards southern China for the rest of the forecast period,” Pagasa projected.

“Crising is forecast to continue to intensify and may reach Typhoon category [Sunday] afternoon or evening,” it added.

