26th Cebu Franchise Expo ignites Cebuano entrepreneurial ambitions

The 26th Cebu Franchise Expo opened with energy and promise at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu, setting the tone for one of the region’s most anticipated business events.

The expo brought together aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned business owners, and top franchise brands under one roof for three full days of learning, networking, and opportunity.

“Don’t just be here, show up, shake hands, ask questions, find the right partners, and seize the opportunities in front of you. At the end of the day, success is not given, it’s taken,” said Sheena Kay Kotik, President of RK Franchise Consultancy, Inc., during her opening remarks. Her words captured the drive and intention that defined the day.

Organized by the Filipino International Franchise Association (FIFA), the event features over 100 exhibitors offering a wide range of franchise models, including food and beverage, wellness, retail, logistics, and service-based concepts. Booths came alive with demos, product samples, and live consultations, allowing visitors to dive deeper into what it takes to start or grow a franchise business.

Filipino International Franchise Association continues to position itself as a gateway for new and established entrepreneurs looking to navigate the franchising world. Throughout the weekend, attendees will gain access to expert insights, franchise starter kits, investment consultations, and brand introductions, all designed to lower the barriers to entry and accelerate growth.

The Cebu Franchise Expo runs until Sunday, July 20, with free admission for all visitors. It’s an open invitation to explore new business horizons, meet the minds behind top-performing franchises, and spark ideas that can lead to long-term success. For those looking to start or scale, the message is clear: now is the time to show up and claim your space in the world of business.

