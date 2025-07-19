Ai-CHA Brings Indonesia’s Beloved Ice Cream and Tea Experience to Cebu at the 26th Franchise Expo

A sweet wave of opportunity has arrived in Cebu as Ai-CHA, Indonesia’s rapidly growing Ice Cream and Tea brand, made its presence felt at the 26th Cebu Franchise Expo. With more than 2,300 stores operating globally, Ai-CHA has become a standout international exhibitor at this year’s event, drawing attention with its signature premium tea-based drinks and a franchise offering tailored for the Philippine market.

Catch Ai-CHA’s booth at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu and discover why this brand is capturing hearts and taste buds across Asia.

“I won’t try to convince future entrepreneurs to join us right away. I encourage them to take a closer look and decide for themselves if our product fits the Cebu market because I truly believe it does, and that’s how confident I am,” said Zenneth Chou, Country Manager of Ai-CHA Philippines and a proud Cebuano, emphasizing the importance of fit and market connection.

Founded in 2019 by the Lie brothers, Ai-CHA combines the Chinese words for “love” (爱) and “tea” (茶), embodying their mission of sharing the joy of quality tea with people around the world. After launching its first store in Indonesia in August 2022, the brand quickly expanded, signing over 280 locations in its first year. As of 2024, Ai-CHA has opened its first Philippine store and signed more than 80 local branches, signaling strong regional demand.

At the Cebu Franchise Expo, Ai-CHA is offering an exclusive franchise package only available to the first 50 partners. For just ₱640,000 (VAT excluded), franchisees can secure a deal that includes zero franchise fees and additional support benefits. The offer is exclusive to expo attendees and is available until Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Cebu’s first Ai-CHA branch is scheduled to open downtown next month, marking a new chapter in the brand’s expansion across the Philippines. With its inviting product lineup, affordable entry point, and proven international success, Ai-CHA presents an exciting franchise opportunity for Cebuano entrepreneurs ready to tap into the growing beverage market.

For inquiries, you can contact them via email at [email protected] or give them a call at +63 9171932611 (Luzon Area) or +63 995 0739 488 / +63 995 4897 544 for Cebu / Mindanao Area.