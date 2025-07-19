Pacquiao, Barrios make weight for WBC title showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, successfully made weight for his comeback bout against reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

Pacquiao, 46, tipped the scales at 146.8 pounds during Friday’s official weigh-in (Saturday, Manila time) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The much younger Barrios, 30, also came in under the 147-pound limit at 146.2 pounds.

Returning to the ring after four years in retirement, Pacquiao looked sharp and energized.

Like his previous statements, he always mentioned how he missed fighting in the ring. The former senator is aiming for his first win since defeating Keith Thurman in 2019.

It’s also a chance for Pacquiao for a bounce back win after losing to Yordenis Ugas in his last fight in 2021 before focusing on his presidential bid in the 2022 elections and most recently the senatorial seat which he failed to win.

Pacquiao, who holds a professional record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws with 39 knockouts, invoked a special WBC rule allowing former champions to challenge for a world title upon their return. That raised eyebrows to many boxing experts and fans alike as they see it unfair for the highly-rated contenders.

Barrios, who sports a 29-2-1 record, enters the fight unfazed by the spotlight and Pacquiao’s charisma and friendly nature. In the final press conference, Barrios vowed to beat Pacquiao even if the latter smothered him with smiles and respect. /csl

