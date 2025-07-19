Pagasa: Heavy rains to persist until July 22 due to Crising, habagat
MANILA, Philippines — Heavy rains are expected to persist in parts of the country until Tuesday, driven by Severe Tropical Storm Crising (international name: Wipha) and the southwest monsoon (habagat), according to the state weather agency’s latest rainfall update.
Crising intensified into a severe tropical storm and exited the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, but the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the cyclone could still affect the country and influence the southwest monsoon.
Given this development, Pagasa warned of the following rainfall amounts in these areas in the coming days:
Saturday, July 19 to Sunday noon, July 20 More than 200 millimeters of rain
Apayao Abra Ilocos Norte Ilocos Sur
100 to 200 mm of rain
Cagayan Batanes Benguet Kalinga Mountain Province Ifugao La Union Metro Manila Pangasinan Zambales Bataan Tarlac Pampanga Bulacan Palawan Romblon Occidental Mindoro Antique
50 to 100 mm of rain
Isabela Nueva Vizcaya Quirino Nueva Ecija Cavite Laguna Batangas Rizal Oriental Mindoro Aklan Capiz Iloilo Guimaras Siquijor Negros Occidental Negros Oriental Sunday noon, July 20 to Monday noon, July 21
100 to 200 mm of rain
Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro
50 to 100 mm of rain
Metro Manila Pangasinan Tarlac Pampanga Bulacan Cavite Batangas Palawan Oriental Mindoro Romblon Antique Aklan
Monday noon, July 21 to Tuesday noon, July 22
50 to 100 mm of rain
Zambales Bataan Occidental Mindoro
READ: Crising intensifies into severe tropical storm as it exits PAR
Crising was packing winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 125 kph, while moving west-northwestward at 15 kph.
It was last spotted 235 km west of Itbayat, Batanes. This meant that the cyclone was outside the PAR.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.