Cebu Marathon 2026 finisher’s medal celebrates grit, Cebuano heritage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the most anticipated souvenirs from the annual Cebu Marathon is its uniquely designed finisher’s medal — and for 2026, it’s once again capturing more than just a run.

The official design of the Cebu Marathon 2026 finisher’s medal was unveiled during the race’s launch on Friday, July 18, at SM Seaside City Cebu. The marathon is scheduled for January 11, 2026.

The Cebu Executives Runners Club (CERC), the event organizer, has once again partnered with longtime collaborator Suarez Arts for the production of the medals. Only finishers of the 42-kilometer full marathon and the 21-kilometer half marathon will receive the exclusive hardware.

CERC’s Meyrick Jacalan conceptualized the medal design, which Suarez Arts will bring to life.

During the press conference, Suarez Arts owner Iñaki Tiongko shared that the inspiration behind the design blends Cebu’s rich culture with the perseverance of the runners.

“It doesn’t just display Cebu’s heritage and culture,” said Tiongko. “It also reflects the grit of the runners, the pulse of the city, and the prestige this race has earned since its early days.”

The round medal is adorned with tribal-inspired details and vibrant colors associated with the Sinulog festival, celebrating the festive spirit of Cebu. The reverse side will indicate whether the runner completed the 21K or 42K category.

The Cebu Marathon 2026 expects to draw 13,000 runners. Early bird registration is now open via the race’s official website. /csl

