USJ-R Lady Jaguars tighten grip on No. 1 in V-League Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars continued their dominant run in the women’s division of the V-League Visayas after sweeping the University of Cebu (UC) Lady Webmasters, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21, on Saturday, July 19, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gym.

The win stretched USJ-R’s unbeaten streak to 4-0, solidifying their hold of the top spot in the standings and securing a semifinal berth. Meanwhile, UC dropped to 1-2.

Former CESAFI MVP Rachel Tecson powered the Lady Jaguars with a game-high 18 points, anchored on 16 kills and two aces.

She got solid support from Christle Tamayo, who chipped in nine points, while Lyn Densing and Althea Cabanlit added seven apiece.

One of the league’s top scorers, Leady Rule tried to carry the fight for UC with 17 points, including 14 kills and three service aces. Glaiza Santusidad also contributed 14, but it wasn’t enough to stop the surging Lady Jaguars.

USC stays perfect

Defending CESAFI champions USC Lady Warriors also stayed unbeaten at 3-0 after cruising past the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Lady Wildcats in straight sets, 25-12, 25-9, 25-20.

Reigning CESAFI Finals MVP Ghanna Suan teamed up with Jerusha Atay, scoring 11 points each in USC’s wire-to-wire victory. Angel Galinato added eight markers to help close it out.

CIT-U fell to 1-3, with Cheska Lorraine Solitario scoring nine in the loss.

UP Cebu snaps skid

The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons finally broke through after three straight losses, outlasting the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers.

They finished off USPF in a thrilling five-setter, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12.

Nhycole Casinillo led UP Cebu with 20 points, built on 11 kills and six aces. Dannah Paquibot and Pie Algoso added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Despite a strong showing from Cherish Dayame (16 points), and double-digit efforts from Juciel Nadera (13) and Sydney Aliganga (12), USPF dropped to 1-3 in the standings. /csl

