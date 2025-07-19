Cesafi high school squads banner Emil’s Fiesta Cup 2025

CEBU, Philippines — Top-notch basketball action returns as the 2025 Emil’s Fresh Chicken Fiesta Cup Basketball Invitational tips off tomorrow, Sunday, July 20, at the Barangay Lipata-Linao Sports Complex in Minglanilla, Cebu.

This year, the spotlight shifts to Cesafi’s secondary schools, with top high school teams set to battle it out in one of the highlights of the barangay’s annual fiesta celebration.

Headlining opening day is a double-header, capped by a marquee match between the multi-titled University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers and the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters at 8:00 p.m.

UV will be coached by Ronald Bucao, while Reggie Licanda calls the shots for UC. Both sides are expected to unveil some of their newest recruits.

The opening game will feature another exciting matchup as UC-Lapulapu-Mandaue takes on the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers.

The annual tournament, organized by the Oberes family, features eight participating teams split into two brackets.

Bracket A includes UC, the UV Baby Lancers, the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, and the CIT-U Baby Wildcats. Bracket B consists of UC-Lapulapu/Mandaue, Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Baby Dragons, and the USP-F Baby Panthers.

The competition follows a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals.

Emil Oberes serves as the tournament chairman, with his brother Mikey Oberes as vice-chairman.

This marks the first time that the Emil’s Fresh Chicken Fiesta Cup will feature an inter-school format. In past editions, the competition primarily showcased commercial teams.

The annual event also serves as a tribute to its founder, the late Boss Gerry Oberes, the patriarch of the Oberes family.

Alongside the championship trophy and cash prizes, individual awards will be handed out, including selections for the Mythical Five, Season MVP, and Finals MVP.

The tournament is made possible with support from Barangay Captain Primitiva O. Castanares and the Sangguniang Kabataan led by John Nino T. Lucero. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP