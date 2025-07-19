Pacquiao-Barrios undercard features current and former world champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight title showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios isn’t the only fight to watch at tomorrow’s stacked card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The undercard is loaded with marquee matchups featuring reigning and former world champions, grudge rematches, and fast-rising contenders.

Headlining the co-main event is a 12-round rematch between WBC super welterweight world champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) and Australian star Tim Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs). The two fought in a brutal, blood-soaked war in 2024, and this second meeting promises fireworks.

Meanwhile, Mexican crowd favorite Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) will stay on the card despite a last-minute opponent change. Cruz was originally scheduled for a grudge rematch with Angel Fierro, but Fierro withdrew due to medical reasons. Cruz now faces fellow Mexican Omar Salcido Gamez (20-2, 14 KOs) in what is expected to be an explosive substitute bout.

Another promising matchup pits undefeated Mexican David Picasso (31-0-1, 17 KOs) against Japan’s Kyonosuke Kameda (15-4-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight clash.

Former WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (31-2, 18 KOs) is also on the bill, facing Mexico’s Hugo Castaneda (15-2-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Ex-world champ Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) returns to action in a 12-round showdown with Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs), both looking to re-enter title contention.

Filipino pride will be in full display with two Pinoy standouts on the card.

Former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (27-2, 18 KOs) takes on Jorge Mata Cuellar (21-2-2, 13 KOs) of Mexico in a non-title fight, while Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial (5-0, 3 KOs) faces American Bernard Joseph (11-2-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round middleweight contest.

One anticipated bout, however, won’t take place. Jimuel Pacquiao, son of the boxing legend, has postponed his professional debut to a later date. /csl

