Faces of Cebu: Jai Shane Cañete, chemist & award-winning scriptwriter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jai Shane Cañete holds a license as a chemist. He is also an aspiring archeologist. But beyond formulas and books, his true passion lies in storytelling.

By day, he is a student at the University of the Philippines Diliman, on a quest to earn another degree. This time, in archeology. But outside the classroom, he crafts scripts, writes musicals, and directs plays that speak to the heart of his community.

This edition of CDN Digital’s Faces of Cebu shines a light on creatives like Jai, who use both science and art to tell stories rooted in culture, faith, and personal truth.

Early struggles

Jai was born as Inocencio Cañete Raman Jr. in the town of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu. He was the youngest of four siblings.

Growing up, Jai often found himself on the outside looking in.

Born with a cleft palate, he struggled with speech and was often mocked for it. He remembers sitting in class, left behind while others were called out for speech choir practice.

At one point, he recorded his own voice on tape, hoping to prove them wrong, only to break down in tears when he heard the playback.

“I didn’t understand why I had to go through that,” he said.

But it was through writing that Cañete began to carve out a space where he could finally be heard.

Scriptwriting as a career

Now, Jai Shane Cañete is an award-winning scriptwriter, playwright, and full-time screenwriter., being a member of the Filipino Screenwriters Guild.

He is part of Batch 22 of Ricky Lee’s Film Scriptwriting Workshop, and one of the members of the first-ever Ricky Lee Script Lab.

Jai’s passion for writing ultimately led him to be among the creative minds behind TV dramas like Abot Kamay na Pangarap and Lilet Matias: Attorney-at-Law on GMA.

He’s also the writer of Subiran Namon (Our Fishing Boat), which won Best Screenplay at Nabifilmex and earned a nomination at the 2021 Our Heritage, Our Planet Film Festival in Washington, D.C.

Jai also became a recipient of multiple awards, including Best Screenplays in Sinulog Film Festival 2019 and Nabunturan Independent Film Exhibition 2019 and 2021. His directorial debut short film Subiran Namon joined the international festivals in India, U.S., U.K. and Brazil.

But beyond the accolades, Jai remains deeply rooted in his hometown, where his heart beats strongest. Particularly, in live and theater performances.

Since 2012, he has written and directed passion plays for the Santo Niño Roman Catholic Parish in Santa Fe, each one told from a different perspective. But in 2019, he began developing a more ambitious vision: Gugma sa Langit, a full-length musical chronicling the last days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Mary Magdalene.

Magdalene, he says, represents the outcast. She’s not a disciple or a family member, just someone who loved and followed Jesus fully, despite being rejected by society.

Told in the local Sinantafe dialect, Gugma sa Langit has taken six years to develop. The final version contains 24 original songs and six instrumental pieces, written in collaboration with composer Joseph Dean Mangubat and arranger Ian Tamayo.

What started as a two-song church play has grown into a full-blown musical inspired by Les Misérables, The Prince of Egypt, and Jesus Christ Superstar, but grounded in local language, heritage, and faith.

“I didn’t realize how difficult it would be,” he admits. “Syncing lyrics with music, revising, trimming it down to under two hours—it was a long process. But it was a labor of love.”

Additionally, Jai is also the founder of Lusad Teatro and Teatro de Santa Fe, community-based theater groups that have staged original Cebuano plays like Si Hesu-kristo ug ang Krus sa Kalibutan (2012), Nagsilaob Nga Kangitngit (2013), and Tulo Ka Maria sa Kalbaryo (2016).

His works, often religious in nature, are rooted in the lives of ordinary people, mirroring the struggles he’s overcome.

Licensed chemist

Outside theater, Jai balances an unlikely dual life.

After working on several indie films and joining workshops under Linda Faigao-Hall and Ricky Lee, he decided to pursue a college degree. He became a scholar under the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and finished his chemistry degree at Central Mindanao University in 2018.

“It was far from what I used to love. But studying science helped me think logically, and I apply that structure in my writing,” he said.

Today, he still practices as a chemist, and had previously taught Science and Math in senior high school in line with his scholarship’s return service.

He describes it simply: “One of them feeds my stomach. The other feeds my soul.”

And yet, for all he’s accomplished, Cañete’s hopes remain simple.

Asked what message he hopes the audience takes away, he doesn’t hesitate.

“It’s time for people to start spreading love,” he says.

And to those who dream of writing their own stories, those who might feel misunderstood or out of place, he offers this:

“Many around you may not understand your calling, but don’t let that stop you. Be an artist for ordinary people. Keep writing. Keep dreaming. Writing has the power to liberate.” /csl