Crising: Pet dog killed as boulder crushes house, car in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — The torrential rains and strong winds spawned by Severe Tropical Storm “Crising” triggered rockslides in this city on Saturday, July 19, with a massive boulder breaking loose from a mountainside and rolling down onto a house and a parked car along Kennon Road in Barangay Camp 7, authorities said.

According to the Baguio City Public Information Office, citing reports from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the boulder crushed the house and vehicle in its path at 1:15 p.m.

No occupants of the house were hurt, as they had evacuated earlier, but emergency responders said a pet dog, an exotic bully breed, was killed when the boulder hit the residence.

Barangay officials, CDRRMO staff, and personnel from the Baguio City District Engineering Office responded immediately to assess the site and prevent further damage.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Department of Public Works and Highways–Cordillera said that Kennon Road remained impassable due to continuous rockfall near the rockshed entrance, with clearing and assessment efforts still underway.

