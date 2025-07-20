Tuburan, Cebu: Fallen tree damages multicab, ambulance; 2 hurt

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Strong winds caused a tree to fall in Tuburan town in midwestern Cebu, damaging two vehicles — one of which was an ambulance — and injured two passengers.

According to the Tuburan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), the tree fell due to strong winds that hit the area on Saturday afternoon, July 19. The incident happened on the road connecting Barangays Bagasawe, Apalan, and Colonia.

Both the multicab and the ambulance were damaged. Photos posted by Andam Tuburan on Facebook show the ambulance with shattered front windshield, while the multicab suffered worse damage, with its front end crumpled.

READ: Thousands affected by Crising impact

A viral video that captured the incident showed that it was indeed windy that day when suddenly a tree fell unto the road.

Unfortunately, a passing green multicab was hit by the tree as it fell down. As a result, the multicab’s driver and its passenger suffered minor injuries, with one of them having two cuts on their forehead.

READ: Crising’s pull brings more rains to Cebu, fair weather by Sunday

The two injured individuals were immediately assisted and treated by responders from Andam Tuburan.

Furthermore, the fallen tree obstructed the road and caused a temporary traffic jam in the area, thereby forcing drivers to wait until the road was cleared of debris.

When the incident was subsequently reported, concerned offices in Tuburan town, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Tuburan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately responded.

With the help of local residents, the affected road was cleared and reopened to vehicles.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP