Magsayo, Marcial triumph on Pacquiao-Barrios undercard

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Filipino pride was in full display as former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial delivered back-to-back victories on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios showdown Saturday (Sunday, Philippine time) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Magsayo, a former WBC world featherweight champion, battled through a back-and-forth 10-round war to outpoint Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar via unanimous decision in their super featherweight clash.

Judges scored it 100-90, 100-90, and 98-92, all in favor of the Tagbilaran City native and former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart.

Howoever, it wasn’t as one-sided as the scorecards suggested. Cuellar gave Magsayo a hell of a fight in each round, answering every punch the Boholano contender fired at him with sharp counters that kept the fight exciting.

Still, Magsayo landed the telling blows, especially in round four where he unleashed a flurry of punches that wobbled Cuellar.

With the win, Magsayo improved to 28-2 with 18 knockouts and claimed the WBC Continental Americas super featherweight title—an important step as he eyes another world championship run.

MARCIAL VS JOSEPH

Earlier in the night, Marcial put on a statement win against American Bernard Joseph.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist continued his perfect start in the professional ranks, stopping Joseph in the third round of their 163-pound catchweight bout.

Marcial dropped Joseph with a solid hook in the second, then finished the job with a body shot in the third that forced the referee to wave it off at the 1:55 mark.

Marcial, 29, now holds a 6-0 record with four knockouts. The Zamboanga native’s improved timing and patience were evident in this performance, showing he’s growing not just in power but in poise inside the ring.

Together, Magsayo and Marcial’s victories hyped Filipino boxing fans who await for the main card and Pacquiao’s much-awaited return in the ring after a four-year hiatus.

