Inabanga, Bohol: Grade 10 student nabbed with P6.8M shabu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A Grade 10 student landed in jail after he was arrested for the possession of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million in a buy-bust operation in Inabanga, Bohol late night on Thursday, July 17.

The arrested suspect was identified as a high-value individual (HVI) by the police.

In a report, the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said that the suspect, a 22-year-old resident of Brgy. Mantatao in Calape town, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Tungod in Inabanga, Bohol.

Law enforcers seized from his possession one kilo of suspected shabu worth at least P6.8 million.

“Kini nga malampusong operasyon klaro nga mensahe sa mga nagpadayon sa ilegal nga druga sa atong probinsya—hapit na ang inyong kataposan. Ang pagkasikop sa usa ka high-value individual usa ka dakong kadaugan alang sa katawhan sa Bohol,” PCOL Arnel Banzon, the BPPO director said.

(This successful operation is a message to those who are involved in illegal drug operations in our province – your are nearing your end. The arrest of a high-value individual is a victory for the people of Bohol.)

Surveillance

BPPO said in its report that the suspect, who earns from peddling illegal drugs in Inabanga town and neighboring localities, was placed under surveillance for two weeks.

He manages to dispose at least one kilo of shabu per week.

As of this writing, police continue to investigate the source of the illegal drugs that he sells.

“Ang publiko makasalig nga ang Bohol PPO magpadayon sa wala’y hunong nga kampanya batok sa ilegal nga droga,” said PLTCOL Norman Nuez, the BPPO spokesperson.

(The public has the assurance that the Bohol PPO will continue with its relentless campaign against illegal drugs.”

