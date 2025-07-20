USPF routs UP Cebu, remains unbeaten in V-League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers extended their perfect run in the V-League Visayas 2025 men’s collegiate division after sweeping the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons on Saturday, July 19, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gym.

The Panthers cruised to their fourth straight win, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20, against the still-winless Fighting Maroons to stay atop the standings.

UP Cebu, one of the newest member schools of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), remained at the bottom with a 0-4 record.

Christian Casas led the charge for USPF with a game-high 16 points built on 13 kills and two service aces, boasting a solid 48 percent attack efficiency. Spencer Carcueva added 12 points from nine kills, two blocks, and an ace, while Jasper Judilla, the league’s top scorer so far, chipped in 10 points.

For UP Cebu, Princel Aldea and James Ortega scored eight points each in the loss.

UC VS USJ-R

In another marquee matchup, the reigning Cesafi men’s volleyball champions, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, edged past rivals University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in a tightly contested three-setter.

UC, coached by John Abas, escaped with a hard-earned victory, 25-22, 35-33, 26-24, to improve to 2-1.

Mauikyle Monceda powered the Webmasters with a game-high 20 points off 18 kills and a service ace. Veterans Ryan Pantilgan and Jose Illustrisimo also contributed with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Irish Viran led USJ-R with 14 points, while Chris Pastor and Alckaidee Sanchez finished with 10 points apiece. USJ-R fell to 1-3 in the standings.

CIT-U VS USC

In Saturday’s other match, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats clawed back from a first-set loss to defeat the USC Warriors in four sets, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20.

CIT-U now holds a 3-1 record, good for second place.

Sherwien Bawang spearheaded the Wildcats’ attack with 20 points off 15 kills and five blocks. Kient Astorga followed with 17 points, while Shem Rosal added 13.

USC dropped to 1-2 despite the efforts of Paul Barro and Jan Solon, who scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.

