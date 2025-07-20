Rubilen Amit withdraws from 2025 World Pool Championship

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two-time world champion and Cebuana billiards star Rubilen Amit has officially withdrawn from the 2025 World Pool Championship in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which kicks off on Monday, July 21.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 19, Amit addressed the absence of her name from the tournament’s official players list, which had raised questions among Filipino billiards fans.

“Hi guys! Some of you may be wondering why my name isn’t on the players’ list for the World Pool Championships. Unfortunately, due to health concerns, I’ve had to withdraw from the event,” she wrote.

Amit did not disclose her specific medical condition but said the decision was made based on her doctors’ advice.

“I was truly looking forward to competing and giving it my all, even with how I’d been feeling. But after careful consideration and on the advice of my doctors, I’ve made the difficult decision to pause and prioritize my recovery,” said Amit, who was named Athlete of the Year by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC).

“This has been one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make in my career—opportunities like this don’t come often.”

Women in sports

She also reflected on the importance of representation, especially for women in a male-dominated sport.

“As someone who continually advocates for women in sports, it would’ve been a great honor to compete among the world’s best male players and represent women on such a prestigious stage. I’m deeply grateful to Matchroom and the organizers for their invitation—and especially for their understanding.”

“This experience has reminded me how essential it is to prioritize health and rest in order to perform at the highest level. I’ll be cheering for all the Filipinos competing at the event, and in the meantime, I’m focused on healing and coming back stronger,” she added.

Amit was set to represent the Philippines in the 2025 World Pool Championship alongside Johann Chua and Carlo Biado. Also joining the competition are rising stars Patric Gonzales, AJ Manas, Jefrey Roda, Bernie Regalario, and James Aranas.

Her planned appearance had drawn attention not only for her decorated résumé but also because she would have been one of the few women to compete in the prestigious event—making her withdrawal a notable loss for the tournament and for advocates of women in sports.

