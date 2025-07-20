Cebu City: Peeping Tom nabbed for taking video of lady engineer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 33-year-old man landed in jail after he was allegedly caught taking a video of a female co-worker, who was putting on some clothes after an early morning bath on Saturday, at a construction site at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

William Cañon, a native of Malitbog in Southern Leyte, told police investigators that he just misses his wife, whom he has not seen in three years.

He also admitted to watching a lot of porn videos.

READ: Peeping Tom? Foreigner nabbed for taking videos of female boardmate

Mambaling police said a complaint for the violation of Republic Act No. 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act will be filed against Cañon even if already managed to delete the video that he allegedly took.

Peeping tom?

In a report, Mambaling police said that the suspect was caught peeping on a hole on a barracks that was occupied by a female engineer at around 5:58 a.m. on Saturday.

He allegedly filmed as the engineer was putting on some clothes after an early morning bath.

Cañon works as a safety marshall and time keeper at the construction site with the lady engineer, who is from Talisay City, Cebu.

While he was filming, two other employees at the construction site reportedly saw Cañon and arrested him.

However, Cañon managed to delete the video before he was turned over to the Mambaling Police Station where he is currently detained.

