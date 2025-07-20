DFA slams China’s warning to students on PH safety risks

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday objected to a recent advisory issued by China’s Ministry of Education warning Chinese students of alleged security risks in the Philippines, saying it “mischaracterizes the situation” in the country.

“All instances of crimes, including those involving Chinese and other foreign nationals as well as those perpetrated by foreign nationals against their own, are being addressed by relevant law enforcement authorities,” the DFA said in a statement.

“The Philippine Government has been engaging with foreign embassies, including the Chinese Embassy, regarding these cases in good faith,” it added.

According to a report by Chinese state media agency Xinhua, the Chinese Ministry of Education on July 18 issued an overseas study alert, urging students to “assess the security risks” of studying in the Philippines.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, in a press conference the same day, cited “rising safety risks” in the Philippines, including an increase in crimes, stop-and-search operations, and alleged harassment targeting Chinese nationals, as the basis for the alert.

He said the advisory was a “responsible and legitimate measure” by the Chinese government to protect the safety, rights, and interests of its students abroad.

Article continues after this advertisement “We once again remind Chinese students studying in the Philippines to make a careful assessment of the safety risks,” he said.

“At the same time, we urge the Philippines to take concrete actions to protect the safety, dignity, and lawful rights and interests of Chinese students studying in the Philippines,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DFA said it has conveyed its concerns over the “inaccuracies” in the advisory through diplomatic channels, expressing hope that China will make the “necessary corrections.”

“The Philippines remains committed to constructively discussing matters of mutual concern with China,” the DFA added.

