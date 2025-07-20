Sara Duterte hopes for father’s release from ICC due to age, health

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said that they are waiting for the interim release of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, due to his “age” and “health.”

In an interview with reporters on Friday, the VP was asked if the former president will be able to return to the Philippines from being detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his case of crimes against humanity.

“How do I answer that? Maybe let’s take it one day at a time. For now, what we are waiting for is that the case will be dismissed based on the filings regarding jurisdiction, and in the meantime, he will also be given interim release while the lawyers and prosecutors argue in court,” Sara said.

“He should be granted interim release due to his age and health,” she pointed out.

The vice president said she does not know if her father’s lawyer can answer if there is a definitive timeline and how high the chances are that Duterte will be able to return to the Philippines, specifically their hometown, Davao City.

“I have also told Atty. Kaufman that if possible, to make himself available to the Philippine media to answer the questions from our countrymen and supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte,” the vice president said.

The defense lawyers of the former president recently asked the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I to hold off on ruling on their request for his interim release.

The new request dated July 18 seeks to suspend adjudication of the release petition “until such time as the defense has assembled all information necessary.”

Last March, Duterte was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and brought to the ICC headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands to face allegations of crimes against humanity in connection to the war on drugs of his administration.

The hearing for his confirmation of charges is provisionally set for September 23, 2025.

According to the official government data, the drug war of the Duterte administration claimed at least 6,000 lives.

But human rights watchdogs and the ICC prosecutor estimated the death toll to be between 12,000 and 30,000 from 2016 to 2019, noting that many of these incidents were extrajudicial killings.

