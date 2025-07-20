Bersamin, Remulla, Estrella tapped as PH caretakers during Marcos’ US trip

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has designated Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III as caretakers of the country during his official visit to the United States.

Marcos’ trip, which runs from July 20 to 22, aims to “push for greater economic engagement, particularly through trade and investment” between the two countries, the president said.

READ: Marcos to discuss economic, security issues with Trump during US visit

“The panel of caretakers consists of myself—the ES (executive secretary)—Secretary of Justice Remulla, and the Secretary of Agrarian Reform Estrella,” Bersamin said in a chance interview on Sunday.

“The orders of the president are to continue the work while he’s away. Anyway, we keep in constant communication with him during all the time that he is away from the country,” he added.

Last week, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for American Affairs Raquel Solano said Marcos’ visit would include a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, along with engagements with business leaders who are already in the process of investing in the Philippines.

“During the visit, the two leaders will discuss closer cooperation in economic, defense, and security matters of common interest. As you are all aware, the President’s official visit also aims to address the US tariff proposed to be levied on Philippine exports,” she said.

Solano also said there would be an exchange of views on regional issues and concerns, including matters related to the West Philippine Sea.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP