cdn mobile

P11.2M worth of shabu seized in Tagbilaran City drug bust

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | July 20,2025 - 05:17 PM

P11.2M Worth of Shabu Seized in Tagbilaran City Buy-Bust Operation

Bohol map

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals were apprehended after authorities confiscated P11.2 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The suspects were identified as Ron Waldo Lazaro, 48, married and a resident of Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City; and his cohort, Jonas Vinoya, 37, an electrician and resident of Calceta Street, also in Barangay Cogon.

The operation was carried out by the Tagbilaran City Police Station, in coordination with the PNP Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit (DEG-SOU) 7 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7.

During the operation, police confiscated 1,650 grams of suspected shabu valued at P11,220,000.

READ: Inabanga, Bohol: Grade 10 student nabbed with P6.8M shabu

According to the investigation, Lazaro had previously been arrested for the same offense. However, he allegedly resumed his illegal activities after being released from prison.

Authorities placed him under surveillance for two weeks following reports about his renewed involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Investigators said Lazaro could dispose of 200 to 500 grams of illegal drugs weekly. He allegedly operated in Tagbilaran City and nearby municipalities.

The investigation also revealed that he sourced his supply from Tagbilaran, Panglao, and Dauis.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

The suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: drug bust, Tagbilaran City
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.