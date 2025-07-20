P11.2M worth of shabu seized in Tagbilaran City drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals were apprehended after authorities confiscated P11.2 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The suspects were identified as Ron Waldo Lazaro, 48, married and a resident of Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City; and his cohort, Jonas Vinoya, 37, an electrician and resident of Calceta Street, also in Barangay Cogon.

The operation was carried out by the Tagbilaran City Police Station, in coordination with the PNP Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit (DEG-SOU) 7 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7.

During the operation, police confiscated 1,650 grams of suspected shabu valued at P11,220,000.

According to the investigation, Lazaro had previously been arrested for the same offense. However, he allegedly resumed his illegal activities after being released from prison.

Authorities placed him under surveillance for two weeks following reports about his renewed involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Investigators said Lazaro could dispose of 200 to 500 grams of illegal drugs weekly. He allegedly operated in Tagbilaran City and nearby municipalities.

The investigation also revealed that he sourced his supply from Tagbilaran, Panglao, and Dauis.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

The suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /csl

