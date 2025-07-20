Oponganons wowed by Pacquiao’s return, dismayed by outcome

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — It’s no secret that Manny Pacquiao is a revered boxing legend in the Philippines, Lapu-Lapu City included.

With his much-anticipated return to the boxing ring, Oponganons were treated with a free watch party at the Lapu-Lapu City Auditorium for the fight between Manny Pacquiao and current World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios, which ultimately ended in a draw on Sunday (PH time), July 20.

With a massive crowd showing up to the public gymnasium to see the match, a majority of the attendees were indeed Pacquiao’s supporters, with only a handful of Barrios fans most of whom were only being realistic with the matchup. After all, Pacquiao is considered way past his prime at age 46 while Barrios was 16 years younger at age 30.

Nevertheless, the Lapu-Lapu City Auditorium was Pacquiao’s territory, and almost everyone was there to see him win in the ring once more.

However, despite Pacquiao’s impressive stamina, lasting all the way to the 12th round, the match ended in an unsatisfying draw. As a result, the huge crowd at the Lapu-Lapu City Auditorium fell silent when the match’s conclusion was announced, seemingly dissatisfied by the results, and then quickly dispersing just as fast as Pacquiao’s punches used to be.

Despite that, some Oponganons were still impressed by Pacquiao’s performance. Even a former Lapu-Lapu City mayor commended the boxer-senator for what Pacquiao showed in the ring.

‘Kaya pa’

In an exclusive interview with Cebu Daily News Digital after the Pacquiao-Barrios fight, former mayor and Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan was impressed with the 46-year old Pacquiao’s perfomance.

“At the age of 46, kaya pa gyud niya (he’s still got it),” Chan commented. “Makita gyud nimo kung unsa pa siya ka-abtik (You can tell he’s still sharp and fast).”

Meanwhile, Romeo Fuentevilla, a 61-year-old long-time fan of Manny Pacquiao from Buyong, Brgy. Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City, had much to say about Pacquiao’s performance.

According to Fuentevilla, it was already an impressive feat for a 46-year old boxer to have forced a draw with a 30-year old reigning champion.

“Nakita mo naman yung kalaban niya, kahit 16-years younger, nakaya pa naman [ni Pacquiao] kahit draw,” Fuentevilla said.

(You saw his opponent — even though he was 16 years younger, Pacquiao still held his own, even if it ended in a draw.)

“Muntikan pa niyang talunin [si Barrios]. Ganyan talaga yung laban. Pero, sa pinakita ni Manny, kaya pa naman niya talaga (He almost beat Barrios. That’s just how fights go. But with what Manny showed, he can definitely still do it),” Fuentevilla continued.

With the Pacquiao-Barrios concluding in a draw, both fighters expressed their openness to a rematch. That said, it’s all up to Manny Pacquiao to decide whether or not he picks up the gloves once more for a more definitive conclusion to his matchup against Mario Barrios. /csl

