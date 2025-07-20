Pacquiao: ‘I thought I won’ after controversial majority draw vs. Barrios

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A bruised but composed Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao faced the media during the post-fight press conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, July 20 (Manila time), following his comeback against WBC world welterweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios.

After 12 rounds of back-and-forth action, the bout ended in a controversial majority draw, leaving Filipino fans and boxing pundits stunned.

Despite being 46 and out of the ring for four years, Pacquiao turned in a performance that exceeded expectations. He showcased flashes of his prime with sharp footwork, quick hands, and a high boxing IQ, often getting the better of the 30-year-old Barrios.

Many anticipated a decision win for Pacquiao. But when the scores were read, disappointment spread. One judge had it 115-113 for Barrios, while the other two scored it 114-114, resulting in a majority draw.

“I thought I won the fight,” said Pacquiao, visibly surprised by the verdict. “My analysis is I won eight rounds to four. I did my best in the ring, and the fans were happy with my performance. Don’t worry—Pacman is back. I’m still here.”

READ: Pacquiao, Barrios battle to majority draw in WBC world title clash

Addressing talk that Barrios might have held back out of respect for their age difference, Pacquiao took accountability, admitting the long layoff affected his conditioning.

“You know, I didn’t fight for four years. I only trained for two months—it wasn’t enough. I started late because of the elections in the Philippines,” he said. “Still, I disciplined myself. I focused. And even with just two months of training, I’m happy with my performance. But a fight like this? I needed three or four months to fully prepare.”

Pacquiao remained optimistic, proud of going toe-to-toe with a younger, taller, and bigger opponent—just as he did regularly during his prime.

“I’m thankful I didn’t lose. That’s fine. But most fans believed I won,” he added. “At 46, the Pacman is still here, still fighting hard. I thank God for that.”

He admitted he could have been more aggressive and thrown more combinations to sway the judges.

“I wasn’t satisfied with my combinations tonight. I should’ve thrown more punches, been more aggressive. Even though he was taller, I used my footwork, angles, and some good combos. I slowed down a bit in the last two rounds, but that doesn’t mean I lost.”

Longtime trainer Freddie Roach echoed Pacquiao’s sentiments and called for an immediate rematch.

“Manny fought great. I thought we won,” Roach said. “We want a rematch right away.” /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP