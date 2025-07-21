US raid: 18 Filipino workers removed from cruise ship

NORFOLF, Virginia — At least 18 Filipino workers, who were working in a cruise ship that was docked at the Port of Norfolk in Virginia, “were forcibly removed in handcuffs.”

They were then deported to the Philippines and banned for 10 years from reentry to the United States.

This was according to the Filipino American community leaders on Saturday.

READ: Filipinos in US fear Trump immigration crackdown

The raid happened only recently and was conducted at the Carnival Sunshine cruise line by agents of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), said National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA) and the Pilipino Workers Center (PWC).

The two groups said in a joint statement that the workers, who had not been charged or found guilty of any crime, were removed “in an alarming escalation of unjust immigration practices.

READ: PH caregivers in US air fears in time for Marcos visit

They also noted that the workers had valid 10-year visas.

“These crew members are dedicated parents and spouses with exemplary backgrounds, having passed rigorous background checks to obtain their work visas,” they said.

“Their abrupt removal, accompanied by the cancellation of their visas and a shocking 10-year ban from reentry, has inflicted deep humiliation, plunging their families into dire financial straits.”

READ: Filipino freed from detention decries ICE abuse, neglect of PH government

‘Left in fear’

The CBP confirmed an ongoing operation but did not provide details, according to a report by USA Today.

The report also said the crew members had valid work visas and were previously cleared to work in the United States.

As the Carnival Sunshine is set to dock again in Norfolk this Sunday, the remaining crew members “are left in fear of being the next victims of these aggressive actions,” the PWC and NaFFAA said.

‘National trend’

The Fil-Am groups said the raids reflect “a disturbing national trend that has seen other crew members deported under similar false pretenses, despite their valid visas and lack of criminal charges.”

“Community members are outraged by this blatant mistreatment of Filipino workers and are demanding accountability from Customs and Border Patrol, Carnival Corporate and the Philippine Embassy to safeguard the rights and well-being of Filipino and other cruise ship seafarers,” the groups said. /cb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP