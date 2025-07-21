Habagat to bring rains to most parts of PH – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – A huge part of the country will continue to get drenched with rain showers caused by the prevailing southwest monsoon (habagat), the weather bureau said on Monday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administrarion (Pagasa) said the southwest monsoon would bring rains across the provinces of Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro.

Occasional rains will prevail over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Oriental Mindoro.

The Visayas, the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Northern Mindanao will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Pagasa forecaster Daniel Villamil said the rest of Mindanao would experience fair weather with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms still caused by habagat.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are forecast across Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, Villamil said a low pressure area (LPA) was being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was located 1,140 km. east of southeastern Luzon as of 3 a.m.

“It has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, and is also unlikely to have a direct effect on any part of the country since it is too far,” Villamil said. (PNA)

