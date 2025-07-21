Cebu City: Vietnamese, 11 others caught for illegal medical operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twelve people, including 11 staff members and a Vietnamese national, were arrested during a police operation in Barangay Cogon Central Ramos, Cebu City for allegedly conducting illegal medical operations.

In a statement released late Sunday, July 20, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) revealed that they had caught 12 people from a beauty clinic operating at the Centro Maximo Building, Jakosalem Street, Barangay Cogon Central Ramos, Cebu City.

Reportedly, police revealed that the clinic was allegedly offering cosmetic procedures without proper licenses and using unregistered products. The police were tipped by a ‘verified complaint from a concerned civilian’ which prompted the police to set up an operation.

According to the tip, the beauty clinic allegedly gave ineffective beauty treatments and didn’t inform clients about the brands of products used. To confirm it, a police asset pretended to be a customer and requested a lip filler procedure.

During the operation, the treatment was allegedly done by someone who wasn’t a licensed doctor or nurse. This triggered the arrest of those involved with the clinic.

From the operation, police recovered two syringes filled with lip filler substances, along with various medical items including vials, ampules, tablets, capsules, and syringes. They also seized one RF intensity machine and a Darme Shine Pro machine. The clinic reportedly failed to show any accreditation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is required for such services.

The 12 people arrested are set to face charges relating to the violation of the Republic Act No. 9711 (also known as the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009) — for the beauty clinic allegedly providing services without an FDA accreditation — and Republic Act No. 2382 (also known as the Medical Act of 1959)– for an unlicensed doctor or nurse to perform a cosmetic procedure.

If found guilty under RA 9711, the accused may face one to ten years in prison and fines between ₱50,000 and ₱500,000. Meanwhile, violations of RA 2382 carry penalties of one to five years in jail or fines.

Currently, all suspects are in the custody of Regional Special Operations Unit 7. Aside from this, police are preparing the necessary charges.

The police operation was conducted by the Regional Special Operations Unit 7 (RSOU7) who got support from the Regional Intelligence Division 7 and the Cebu City Police Office’s City Mobile Force Company.

