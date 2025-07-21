P241.8M Ultra Lotto jackpot: No winners for July 20 draw

CEBU CITY — The 6/58 Ultra Lotto jackpot prize of P241.8 million has a chance to increase further in the next draw on Tuesday.

This was after the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced that there were no winners for the July 20 6/58 Ultra Lotto draw.

READ: Lotto draw results: July 19, 2025

No one picked the correct winning combination for the draw which was — 32-20-23-44-39-9.

The jackpot prize for the Ultra Lotto draw last night was P241,882,917.20.

During last Friday’s Ultra Lotto draw the jackpot prize was P233,048,782.

READ: Jackpot prizes on 2 major lotto draws still up for grabs

No bettor also guessed the right combination for the July 20 6/49 Super Lotto draw which had a jackpot prize of P33,342,363.20.

Last night’s draw’s winning combination for the Super Lotto was 27-13-12-29-44-34.

According to the PCSO, the 6/58 Ultra Lotto is drawn on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays while the 6/49 Super Lotto is drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP