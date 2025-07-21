P241.8M Ultra Lotto jackpot: No winners for July 20 draw
No bettor also guessed right combination for Super Lotto’s P33.3M jackpot
CEBU CITY — The 6/58 Ultra Lotto jackpot prize of P241.8 million has a chance to increase further in the next draw on Tuesday.
This was after the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced that there were no winners for the July 20 6/58 Ultra Lotto draw.
READ: Lotto draw results: July 19, 2025
No one picked the correct winning combination for the draw which was — 32-20-23-44-39-9.
The jackpot prize for the Ultra Lotto draw last night was P241,882,917.20.
During last Friday’s Ultra Lotto draw the jackpot prize was P233,048,782.
READ: Jackpot prizes on 2 major lotto draws still up for grabsNo bettor also guessed the right combination for the July 20 6/49 Super Lotto draw which had a jackpot prize of P33,342,363.20.
Last night’s draw’s winning combination for the Super Lotto was 27-13-12-29-44-34.
According to the PCSO, the 6/58 Ultra Lotto is drawn on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays while the 6/49 Super Lotto is drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.