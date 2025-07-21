Cebu to host Disaster Risk Reduction regional student olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will host the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Student Olympics this Saturday, July 26, at the Department of Education Ecotech Center.

Students from various divisions across Central Visayas, including Bohol, Tagbilaran, Bogo, Danao, Toledo, Talisay, Carcar, Cebu Province, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Cebu City, will take part in the event. The competitions are designed to assess their knowledge and skills in disaster risk reduction and management.

The contests are divided into two levels: elementary and junior high school.

For the elementary level, student representatives will be competing in a DRR-themed snake and ladders, emergency cooking, and master of disaster (which is based on the millionaire’s board game) contests.

Meanwhile, junior high school students will be competing in poster making, DRR-themed quiz bee, first-aid relay, fire fighting, and water bucket relay contests.

In an exclusive interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Ma. Elena Berame, project development officer for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management at the Department of Education – Lapu-Lapu City, emphasized the purpose of the event.

“Actually, knowledge, skills, preparedness, resilience, and well-being of the students are some of the objectives for this project,” Berame said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Recently, Lapu-Lapu City recently held its own DRR-related event, the Lapu-Lapu City Public School Rescue Olympics, now in its fourth year.

In a separate interview, Nagiel Bañacia, officer-in-charge of the Lapu-Lapu City Rescue and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), said the Olympics serve as a way to test what students have learned in class.

“The public teachers in Lapu-Lapu are teaching basic skills such as fire fighting, first-aid, evacuation procedures, and even hazard analysis in their communities. These are part of their curriculum. But how are they going to test the gained knowledge and skills? It is through the [rescue] olympics,” Bañacia said.

Bañacia also expressed hope that more local governments would adopt similar programs.

“I hope other LGUs will follow because this is the best way to become a resilient community. A resilient locality,” he said.

