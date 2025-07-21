Crising, habagat toll: 5 dead, 7 missing, says NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Monday morning that Severe Tropical Storm Crising and the southwest monsoon or habagat had left 5 dead and 7 missing.

Three of those who died were recorded in northern Mindanao, while Davao and Caraga regions had one reported death each.

Among the seven missing, three were reported in Western Visayas, another three in Metro Manila, and one in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan).

Five individuals were also injured due to the inclement weather.

As of 8:00 a.m., a total of 800,864 people, or 225,985 families, were affected. Of this number, 20,115 individuals, or 5,921 families, are currently staying in 319 evacuation centers.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P219.3 million, with the Ilocos Region accounting for the largest share at P166.5 million.

A total of 1,234 houses were reported damaged, with 935 partially damaged and 299 totally destroyed.

As of posting, the NDRRMC’s 8:00 a.m. report had no available data on agricultural damage.

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers remained stranded at ports nationwide as of Monday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Crising exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility over the weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

However, Pagasa said the habagat continues to bring rain to most parts of the country as of Monday./mcm

