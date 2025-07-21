Pam, Archival to herald new era of collab for Cebu, Cebu City?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For years, politics have strained the relationship between Cebu City and the Province of Cebu, with the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project becoming its most recent casualty.

But with new leaders at the helm, the two local governments seem to be turning over a new leaf and even openly expressed collaboration “in line with their role as public servants.”

That message of unity was made clear on Sunday, July 20, when Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña hosted Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro at his residence in Brgy. Guadalupe. The gathering was also attended by Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. and former Councilor Margot Osmeña.

,” Osmeña said in a social media post.

“I have the pleasure of cooking tonight for a very special guest: by far the MOST BEAUTIFUL Governor in the 500 year history of Cebu Province

“Finally, after years of interference with the BRT and more than a decade of obstructionism with 93-1, Cebu City and Cebu Province can work towards the greater good of all Cebuanos—a goal that transcends the affiliations of national politics,” he added.

Many hoped Archival and Baricuatro, both first-term leaders, will foster cooperative relationship between City Hall and the Capitol, a contrast to the tensions seen under previous administrations.

‘History of discord’

In recent years, Cebu City and Capitol leaders clashed on several major issues. Among them was the long-delayed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The dispute culminated in the previous governor, Gwendolyn Garcia, successfully lobbying the national government to scrap the planned Capitol station of the BRT system due to heritage concerns.

The move ultimately earned the ire of then-Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who called out Garcia multiple times for overstepping her boundaries.

While Cebu City is the capital of Cebu province, the former, as a highly urbanized city (HUC), is independently governed.

Another point of contention involved the Sinulog Festival.

Under Garcia and Rama’s leadership, the two local government units (LGUs) sparred over the proposed relocation of Sinulog events to the South Road Properties (SRP), further straining relations.

Fresh start

But just weeks after assuming office, Baricuatro and Archival have already taken steps toward reconciliation and collaboration.

During their first days, they met to finalize the reopening of J. Padriga Street in Barangay Apas to ease traffic congestion along the Banilad-Talamban corridor.

They also expressed willingness to discuss longstanding issues such as the 93-1 land swap deal and the status of the BRT project.

Baricuatro even ordered the formation of a committee dedicated in sorting out the 93-1 mess.

Both Archival and Baricuatro have also expressed a shared goal: to get the mass transit system operational as soon as possible.

Moreover, Baricautro has announced that she would want to tap Maria Victoria ‘Minnie’ Osmeña as consultant on international studies and education.

