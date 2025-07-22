Experience 7 Dream Getaways as Filinvest Group Turns 70!

As the Filinvest Group celebrates 70 years of enabling Filipino dreams, it invites customers to mark this milestone with a lifestyle experience like no other — the Filinvest Dream Getaways promo, a group-wide campaign giving away a total of 500 hotel nights across its hotel properties in the country’s most sought-after destinations.

Filinvest’s 70th year is a celebration of every Filipino milestone it has supported — and in Cebu, this means celebrating the vibrant lives, travels, and dreams made real in the Queen City of the South.

Whether it’s a weekend meal at Il Corso Lifemalls, a relaxing staycation at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan or Quest Hotel Cebu, investing in a new home, or even availing a personal loan at EastWest Bank — ordinary moments with a Filinvest brand could bring customers one step closer to their dream escape.

“We’re excited to unveil a promo that’s a ‘first’ for the Filinvest Group as we celebrate our 70th anniversary. We’ve built our legacy over seven decades by putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. Dream Getaways is a way to thank them — not just with prizes, but with moments they’ll remember. This milestone promo brings to life what Filinvest has always been about: rewarding everyday experiences and creating extraordinary memories,” said Francis Gotianun, First Senior Vice President of Filinvest Hospitality Corp.

What Dreams are at Stake?

A total of 500 hotel nights up for grabs across 7 dream destinations:

Monthly winners from malls and hotels (3D2N stays)

Unlock 3D2N and 4D3N stays from limited promos of Filinvest Hospitality, Filinvest Land Inc., Filinvest Alabang Inc., and EastWest Bank.

Each of the 7 Grand Prize winners to enjoy stays at all Filinvest hotel brands: Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay Crimson Resort Mactan Crimson Hotel Filinvest City Quest Plus Clark Quest Hotel Cebu Quest Hotel Tagaytay Timberland Highlands Resort



Running from July 7, 2025, to January 31, 2026, the Dream Getaways promo offers customers the best of Filinvest Group’s diversified ecosystem. Customers can earn 1 e-raffle entry for every ₱2,000 single receipt spent shopping, dining, and having fun at participating Filinvest Malls or Filinvest Hotels, — including Cebu’s very own Il Corso Lifemalls, Crimson Mactan, and Quest Cebu.

Limited promos from Filinvest Group’s subsidiaries qualify customers to join simply by booking & staying at Filinvest’s hotel brands, reserving a property at Filinvest Land or Filinvest Alabang Inc., and availing of a personal loan at EastWest Bank.

To join the promo, customers must register their official receipts or promo codes via the Filinvest Dream Getaways website. Entries are cumulative — and all non-winning entries from previous months will still qualify for the grand draw on February 7, 2026.

Everyday experiences. Dream destinations. All made possible by Filinvest.

Join now at https://dreamgetawayspromo.filinvestgroup.com/.