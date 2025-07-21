University of Cebu unveils AInnovation Lab at UC Banilad, expands AI learning across campuses

The University of Cebu (UC) continues its push for innovation with the blessing and unveiling of the AInnovation Lab at UC Banilad on July 15, 2025, ready to welcome students this first semester of Academic Year 2025-2026. This marks the second AI laboratory in the UC system, following the launch of the UCLM AInnovation Lab on May 28.

Located on the 7th floor of the UC Banilad college building, the lab is envisioned as a central hub for AI learning and collaboration. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the lab features a Virtual Reality (VR) room and a robotics room to support instruction and experimentation in machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision.

“Our new AI lab is more than just a physical space—it’s a hub of creativity, collaboration, and pioneering advancements,” said Dean Ofelia Maña, UC Vice-Chancellor for Business Development and Innovation. “This is where AI is not just a tool, but a powerful partner in solving complex challenges.”

The lab’s opening was joined by other UC officials, including Campus Director Dr. Anna Liza Son, Executive Vice-Chancellor Atty. Manuel Elijah Sarausad, and Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Yolanda Sayson.

New AI Track in Computer Science

The opening of the lab complements the rollout of the newest academic program: Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with specialization in Artificial Intelligence, designed to prepare students for the demands of an AI-driven future.

“We are deeply committed to education and training, providing opportunities for students to engage with cutting-edge facilities,” added Maña. She further shared that UC Main is also set to open its own AI lab in the coming weeks.

With the launch of the UC Banilad AInnovation Lab, the university is not only enhancing its learning environment—it is also positioning itself as a regional leader in AI education. By investing in infrastructure, curriculum, and expertise, UC continues to pave the way for a generation of students who are prepared to lead in an AI-driven world.

