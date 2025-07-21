Torre: Burning of effigies during Sona`violates law’

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III has discouraged protesters from burning effigies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) next week, claiming that it violates the law.

Although he did not specifically indicate which law it was, Torre said that the burning of various materials, including tires, “violates the environmental law.”

“That question is tricky, and we don’t have a straight answer to that. It’s their right to express their sentiments; it’s their freedom of expression, but there is an environmental law. So we are balancing that, but I hope they won’t burn effigies because at the end of the day, yes, there’s freedom of expression, but according to the environmental law, that’s prohibited,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

“So they have to secure a permit from local government units or an appropriate agency, such as the DENR, if they will burn something on the road. But under normal circumstances, that’s arrestable,” he added.

Marcos effigy

Last year, the burning of the “Doble Kara” effigy of Marcos was met by a complaint, with the police saying that it violated two environmental laws — Republic Act (RA) No. 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, and RA No. 8749, or the Philippine Clean Air Act of 1999.

The resident artist of the militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan also received a subpoena, asking him to appear before the Office of the City Prosecutor to answer a complaint from the Quezon City Police District that accused him of causing air pollution during Sona day on July 24, 2024.

RA No. 9003 prohibits burning of solid waste, “defined as all discarded household, commercial waste, non-hazardous institutional and industrial waste, street sweepings, construction debris, agricultural waste, and other non-hazardous/non-toxic waste.”

But at that time, Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon, a public policy lawyer, said what the law prohibits is the “open burning of solid waste,” and that in any circumstance, “works of art such as effigies cannot be considered solid waste.”

