Cebu City motorcycle accidents leave lola, Indian national dead 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 79-year-old widow and a 24-year-old Indian national died in 2 separate motorcycle accidents in a span of at least 15 minutes in Cebu City in the early morning of July 21.

At 4:57 a.m. along Archbishop Reyes Avenue in Cebu City, a 79-year-old woman was hit by a motorcycle as she crossed the street.

The driver told police in a report that he was heading to work passing through the avenue when he did not notice the woman at the side of the road, who suddenly crossed the street.

He said that he stepped on the brakes but it was too late and he hit the woman, who fell hard on the pavement.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment but the attending physician declared her dead on arrival.

The dead woman was identified and was a resident of Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

According to the police that the family of the victim agreed to settle amicably with the driver, who promised to pay for the funeral expenses of the victim.

A few minutes later, along Governor Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City at 5:10 a.m., an Indian national died after the motorcycle he was driving hit the gutter of a flyover, throwing him off his vehicle.

The victim was identified as Chetan Halvidiya, a 24-year-old man.

Based on the investigation of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the victim was allegedly drunk when the incident happened.

This was according to the victim’s Indian friend, who was following him on another motorcycle.

The friend told police that he and the victim had allegedly been drinking earlier.

The friend said that the victim was driving at a high speed while he passed along the flyover.

It was at this instant when the victim’s motorcycle hit the gutter of the flyover.

He lost control and was thrown off his motorcycle and landed hard on the road pavement of the flyover.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment but the attending physician at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

