Escudero says Duterte impeachment trial to proceed: ‘Not our job to rush it’

MANILA, Philippines— The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte will proceed in accordance with the law, presiding officer and Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said on Monday.

Escudero gave this assurance when asked in a press briefing about the new proposed August 4 schedule for the convening of the Senate impeachment court, instead of his earlier proposal of July 30.

The new schedule, he said, would give the impeachment court time to issue notices to all parties involved before holding a trial.

“That will proceed and take place in accordance with the law,” Escudero, speaking in Filipino, said of the impeachment trial.

Besides, he said the new schedule would still be decided by the Senate when the 20th Congress resumes on July 28.

On criticisms that the proceeding is being delayed anew, Escudero stressed that it was not their job to rush any impeachment trial.

“It’s not our job to rush this. Where does it say that this has to be rushed? Just because they’re in a hurry doesn’t mean we have to be. We will do this in accordance with the proper process,” he also stressed.

The Senate impeachment court first convened last June 10 during the 19th Congress, which already adjourned sine die on June 30.

Some lawmakers, including Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, believe that the impeachment proceeding can no longer cross the 20th Congress since it was part of the unfinished business of the previous Congress.

Escudero reiterated that as far as he is concerned, the impeachment case of the vice president has already crossed the 20th Congress. However, he recognized that the majority of his colleagues may have a different opinion on the matter.

One of the first orders of the impeachment court in June was for the House of the 20th Congress to express its willingness to continue the case against Duterte. But this matter has yet to be complied with by the current House membership.

The Senate chief acknowledged that this and other actions of the 19th Congress would have to be tackled and decided by the current Congress.

“The 20th Congress would have to make the decisions all over again—not just the Senate, but also the House. That’s why the Senate included in its order to the House a request to confirm that they still truly want to pursue this under the 20th Congress,” Escudero pointed out.

Even the convening of the impeachment court in the 20th Congress needs to be discussed again by the new Senate, he also said.

“The Senate and the impeachment court are one and the same so we have to talk about it without necessarily convening the impeachment court, I think,” Escudero said. /mr

