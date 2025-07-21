High-profile boxers believe Pacquiao should’ve won against Barrios

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several high-profile fighters are standing behind Manny Pacquiao, believing he should have walked away as the winner in his WBC world welterweight title bout against reigning champion Mario Barrios last July 19 (July 20, Manila time) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight ended in a controversial majority draw. Judges Tim Cheatham and Steve Weisfeld both scored it 114-114, while Max DeLuca gave a narrow 115-113 decision in favor of Barrios. The result stirred debate not just among fans, but also among seasoned boxers and insiders who watched the bout ringside.

Among those who voiced their opinion were former Pacquiao opponents Chris Algieri and Keith Thurman.

Thurman, whom Pacquiao defeated in 2019, called the outcome ironic, especially given Las Vegas oddsmakers had favored the Filipino legend.

“I said the casino didn’t want Manny to lose. I knew it was rare, especially because Barrios came off a draw. I don’t know why,” Thurman said in a video interview on the Box News YouTube channel.

“Barrios had a good jab, and he stayed composed. But Pacquiao was popping in—even if he was a little slow pulling out. I’ve tried to explain boxing before—every fight night, you get different judges, and that’s just how it goes.”

Thurman also previously beat Barrios in 2022 via unanimous decision.

SUPER CLOSE FIGHT

Algieri, who lost to Pacquiao in 2014 in Macao, said the eight division world champion deserved the win despite the close nature of the fight.

“It was a super close fight, back and forth. Manny shocked me—I didn’t think he could go 12 rounds, but he looked really good up until the 12th. Barrios didn’t do enough,” said Algieri.

“Barrios was stuck in second gear. He had chances but didn’t capitalize. Manny did great using the crowd, his hand and foot speed, his movement. Barrios had no swagger, no attitude—he didn’t sell the fight, even if he did some good work.”

Former two-time welterweight world champion and current boxing analyst Shawn Porter also believed Pacquiao edged out Barrios. He compared the result to Pacquiao’s past controversial losses.

“I thought Manny won, hands down,” said Porter. “The activity alone made it hard to give Mario any rounds. We’ve seen him on the wrong end of bad decisions before—Timothy Bradley, Jeff Horn—but this is what he has to deal with.”

“You can’t go through a camp, do what Manny just did, show all the heart he’s always had, and still get this result. I don’t think Barrios did enough to win, or even for a draw. His boxing style was smart against Manny, but he left a lot on the table.”

UNBELIEVABLE

Other boxing stars like WBA interim lightweight champion Rolly Romero, former unified champion Teofimo Lopez, and former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney also agreed that Pacquiao did enough to win the fight after watching it ringside.

Meanwhile, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who granted Pacquiao the rare opportunity to challenge for the title, pledged continued support for the Filipino icon, regardless of what comes next.

“I’m so proud of Manny. He was unbelievable—what a performance, what a legendary fight. He won the fight in the eyes of the fans. Whatever he wants to do next, we will support him,” said Sulaiman.

