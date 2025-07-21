LPA east of Visayas may develop into tropical depression

MANILA – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) now has a medium potential to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said on Monday, July 20, 2025.

The LPA was last tracked 950 kilometers east northeast of Eastern Visayas as of 8 a.m.

It is forecast to develop into a tropical depression and will be named Dante, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to bring rains across the country.

In an advisory posted around 1 p.m., PAGASA said heavy rainfall is forecast in Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Pangasinan, Tarlac, and Occidental Mindoro until Tuesday noon.

PAGASA also said La Mesa Dam is nearing its spilling level of 80.15 meters.

As of 8 a.m., the dam’s water level reached 79.69 meters.

Water from the La Mesa dam could affect the low-lying areas along the Tullahan River from Quezon City (Fairview, Forest Hills Subd., Quirino Highway, Sta. Quiteria and San Bartolome), Valenzuela (North Luzon Expressway, La Huerta Subd.) and Malabon, PAGASA said.

All residents living in those areas and nearby areas, especially those near the river banks, are advised to be alert for possible flooding.

