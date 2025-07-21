Pacquiao open to Mayweather rematch: ‘Let’s fight again if he wants’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pacquiao-Mayweather 2? Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao isn’t ruling it out.

Speaking at his post-fight press conference after his performance against Mario Barrios that ended in a majority draw on July 19 in Las Vegas, the Filipino boxing icon said he’s open to facing Floyd Mayweather again, if Mayweather is willing to step out of retirement.

“It’s hard to talk about a fighter who is already retired,” said Pacquiao.

“But if he comes out of retirement, signs the contract, and wants to fight, let’s fight again. I have no problem with that. I’m active now. I don’t pick opponents. I fight whoever’s in my weight division.”

Pacquiao turned back the clock in his WBC world title bout against Barrios, impressing fans, analysts, and even fellow boxers with flashes of his vintage form, despite the fight ending in a controversial draw.

The idea of a Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch has lingered in boxing circles for years. Their first bout in 2015, dubbed the “Fight of the Century,” came after years of buildup, with both fighters at the height of their global popularity. At the time, Pacquiao had become the sport’s only eight-division world champion, while Mayweather was extending his unbeaten streak beyond 40 fights.

But the fight didn’t live up to its massive hype, ending in a tactical unanimous decision win for Mayweather. Afterward, Pacquiao revealed he had fought with a right shoulder injury he hadn’t disclosed before the bout.

Mayweather officially retired in 2017 but has stayed in the spotlight through a series of exhibition matches, including bouts against UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Japanese kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber Logan Paul, and influencer Mikuru Asakura.

Pacquiao also returned to action during his four-year layoff with two exhibitions, one against Korean martial artist DK Yoo in 2022 and another against Japanese kickboxing and MMA champion Rukiya Anpo last year.

Despite their age, Pacquiao now 46 and Mayweather 48, the possibility of a rematch between the two legends continues to excite fans worldwide. Whether it’s a professional fight or an exhibition, Pacquiao made it clear that if Mayweather is game, so is he.

Photo caption: Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather’s 2015 mega fight. | AP photo

