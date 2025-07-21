Mandaue councilor questions detention policy for drivers in accidents

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A Mandaue City councilor is asking the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Congress to review the current traffic policy that mandates the immediate detention of drivers involved in vehicular accidents resulting in injury or death.

Councilor Carlo Fortuna, a lawyer by profession, expressed concern that the policy may violate the principle of due process, particularly when drivers are arrested before fault is clearly determined.

“We’re not trying to assign blame. We just want to ensure fairness—and encourage everyone to drive safely,” Fortuna said.

The discussion followed a briefing on traffic laws and criminal procedures, particularly those that require the detention of a driver deemed primarily responsible for an accident causing injury or death.

Fortuna noted that traffic incidents are common in the city, and some residents have raised complaints to him about the traffic rules and how they are enforced.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kieth Allen Andaya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office, attended the Council session on Monday, July 21 after being invited. He explained that under Rule 113 of the Rules of Criminal Procedure, drivers who appear to be primarily at fault in accidents resulting in death or injury may be subject to immediate warrantless arrest. This is supported by Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code, which addresses reckless imprudence.

Fortuna, however, questioned this approach, arguing that it often leads to automatic arrests even before a thorough investigation is conducted.

He cited a recent case in Barangay Cambaro, along D.M. Cortes Street, where a motorcycle collided with a truck. A passenger on the motorcycle died in the accident. CCTV footage later showed that the motorcycle had crossed a solid line into the truck’s lane, raising doubts about who was truly at fault.

“The motorcycle’s maneuver was a traffic violation. How can you presume negligence on the truck driver’s part without an investigation?” Fortuna asked.

Fortuna added that both the motorcycle and truck drivers should be held accountable, noting that both exhibited signs of “negligence”.

Lieutenant Colonel Andaya acknowledged that the motorcycle’s actions were contributory but maintained that based on initial findings, the truck driver was considered the direct cause of the accident.

“The direct, logical, and natural consequence of that situation was that the truck caused the incident,” Andaya said.

Andaya emphasized that drivers of larger vehicles, such as trucks, should exercise extra caution, as their limited visibility makes it harder to detect smaller vehicles on the road.

He also clarified that it is ultimately the court—not the police that determines who is legally at fault in a traffic accident.

Fortuna stressed the importance of fair treatment for all parties, especially in cases where both drivers may share responsibility. He pointed out the impact of immediate detention, noting that an arrest on a Friday could mean being held in custody throughout the weekend.

“Being detained—especially on a Friday—can mean spending the entire weekend in jail. That’s not a small thing,” he said.

Fortuna said he is considering proposing legislation or a local ordinance to require a more balanced approach to handling traffic incidents involving injury or death.

“We’re requesting the PNP to review this policy, and for Congress to take a closer look,” he said. “Colonel Andaya is simply following the Rules of Criminal Procedure—but those rules often presume negligence even before an investigation is done.”

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Andaya reminded all motorists to observe traffic rules, keep a safe distance, and stay alert to help avoid accidents. /csl

