SHAABAA: Batch 2012 beats Batch 2004 in intense semis opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Batch 2012-Harley Davidson edged Batch 2004-04’ The Win in a gripping 90-87 finish to take Game 1 of their Division B semifinals series in the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) on Sunday, July 20, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The intense showdown featured 12 lead changes and 10 deadlocks, with both teams giving no inch until the final buzzer.

With the win, Batch 2012 moves one victory away from clinching a spot in the finals of their best-of-three series.

Adven Jess Diputado once again delivered a standout performance, scoring 35 points while falling just one rebound short of a double-double. He added seven assists and a steal in another all-around effort.

He was backed by Mavii Suarez, who posted 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Julius Cadavis also chipped in with 12 points, six boards, three assists, and a steal for Batch 2012.

On the other side, Ervin Lopena carried Batch 2004 with 29 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal. However, his efforts weren’t enough to secure the win.

Kyle Valmoria had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double along with three assists and a steal, while Gio Paolo Reyes also finished with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds. Christopher Consunji added 10 points for Batch 2004.

Despite the loss, Batch 2004 showed resilience. They erased an early double-digit deficit and mounted an 11-point run late in the game to cut the lead to just three, 82-85, in the closing minutes. Still, Batch 2012 held firm to secure the victory.

Batch 2004 will have a chance to force a decider when they return for Game 2 on Sunday, August 3.

Batch 2013 moves to semis

In Division C, the semifinals lineup is now complete after Batch 2013-Nest Workspaces dismantled Batch 2023-Kaway, 82-47, in their knockout match also held last Sunday.

Five players scored in double figures for Batch 2013, led by Emman Malazarte who tallied 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Fletcher Galvez contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw, Rendell Senining, and Jorine Cercardo also added 12 points each.

Philip Brandon Sainz led Batch 2023 with a game-high 19 points in a losing effort.

Batch 2010 takes game 1 semis

In another Division B semifinal, Batch 2010-ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corporation overcame Batch 2005-Insular Square, 61-53, thanks to Jasper Diaz’s strong showing.

Diaz recorded a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, along with one steal and one assist. Gabe Branzuela added 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Batch 2005’s Elddie Cabahug finished with 26 points, while Daryle Tan posted a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double with five steals.

Batch 2015 draws first blood

Over in the Division C semifinals, Batch 2015-Imperial House of Furniture secured a 69-58 Game 1 win over Batch 2021-FADI.

Anton Niño Araw-Araw led Batch 2015 with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He got support from Lorenzo Miguel Otero who chipped in 10 points.

Batch 2021’s Virgil Maynard Uy and Brandon Largo each scored 13 points in a losing cause. /csl

