USC hands USPF first loss in V-League Visayas men’s volleyball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors handed the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers their first loss in the V-League Visayas men’s volleyball division after a four-set showdown on Sunday, July 20, at the USC Downtown Campus gym.

With the win, USC improved to a 3-1 record and notched back-to-back victories on their home court. They also defeated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in four sets last Saturday.

USC dealt the streaking Panthers their first loss in five games with a 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 result.

June Yungco led the Warriors with 17 points off 11 kills, four blocks, four excellent digs, and nine excellent receptions. Paul Barro backed him up with 15 points from 11 attacks and four blocks, while Jan Solon added 12 points for head coach Grace Antigua’s squad.

Despite the loss, Christian Casas put up 19 points for USPF off 18 kills and a block. Spencer Carcueva also had a strong showing with 16 points, all from attacks. However, leading scorer Jasper Judilla struggled and finished with just five points, while John Valerio chipped in 10 markers.

Also on a roll over the weekend was the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who racked up two wins.

They swept the USJ-R Jaguars in three sets on Saturday, then edged CIT-U in a thrilling five-setter on Sunday, 23-25, 25-20, 24-26, 27-25, 15-13.

Quiades Labos starred for UC with a massive 27-point output built on 26 kills and one ace, along with 17 excellent receptions. Ryan Pantilgan added 24 points, while Jose Ilustrisimo contributed 10.

CIT-U had two players with big games despite the loss, as Sherwien Bawang and Kient Astorga tallied 23 and 20 points, respectively.

In the women’s division, the USC Lady Warriors also got the better of USPF, cruising to a straight-sets win, 25-9, 25-14, 25-22. Rose Bisnar led USC with 12 points, while Ghanna Suan chipped in 11. Sydney Aliganga paced USPF with eight points in the loss.

Meanwhile, CIT-U turned back the UC Lady Webmasters in four sets, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14. Alexandria Marie Mordize dropped 25 points, while Jhanen Melody Carandang added 20 in the victory.

