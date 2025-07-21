Fuel price hike on July 22: Diesel up by P1.10 per liter
MANILA, Philippines – Motorists are in for another oil price hike of up to P1.10 a liter effective tomorrow, July 22.
Diesel prices are tipped to go up the most this week by P1.10 a liter while kerosene will climb by 70 centavos a liter. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will increase by 40 centavos.
Petro Gazz, Seaoil and Shell Pilipinas said they would adjust their pump prices on Tuesday at 6 a.m., followed by Cleanfuel at 4:01 p.m.
Last week, Jetti Petroleum President Leo Bellas said pump prices would increase this week due to signs of improving demand.\
“The positive oil demand outlook in the second half of 2025, the prospect of easing of trade tensions, and the risk to supply in the Middle East following attacks in the oilfields in Iraq have further supported the market,” Bellas added.
