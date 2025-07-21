Boysen Paints downs EZ Pavers in CABC 7th Corporate Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boysen Paints, bannered by the architects of the Datu Lapu-Lapu Chapter, rolled past EZ Pavers, 78-65, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 7th Corporate Cup on Sunday, July 20, at the Game Changer Sports Center in Mandaue City.

Kimkim Rebosura once again led the charge for Boysen Paints, delivering 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists to power his team to its second win in four games.

Justin Aspacio backed him up with 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds, while Pido Sanchez and Joseph Cabigas added 13 points each.

Despite the loss, EZ Pavers’ James Nacario had an impressive outing, tallying a game-high 27 points along with 11 rebounds in a double-double effort.

In the other game, Prefix Cebu cruised past Landlite, 63-50. Zach Go paced Prefix with 20 points, three rebounds, and four steals, while Rodolfo Matisiano added a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards.

Landlite’s Michael Bonjoc scored 15 points, and Ignacio Binagatan added 12 in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, Modern Windows secured a 79-70 win over Kirby Building Systems.

John Buhawe starred with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Jolas Lastimosa contributed 18 points. Aris Vilan also chipped in 12 markers in the win.

Kirby was led by Bryan Donasco with 21 points, followed by Jorence Zamaro with 19.

