SUGBU prexy Edgar Alqueza rules shootout tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a rare competitive outing, Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) president Edgar Alqueza rolled back the years to clinch the title in the SUGBU Shootout Tournament held Sunday, July 20, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Alqueza, a seasoned bowler and the head of one of Cebu’s biggest bowling groups, took a break from organizing tournaments and showed flashes of his vintage form despite competing on a challenging 39-foot oil pattern.

He was quick to downplay the win, noting the absence of SUGBU’s top-tier bowlers—Aui Padawan, GJ Buyco, and Mark Hodgkinson—who are currently representing the group at the 49th MWA Thailand Open.

Still, Alqueza delivered when it mattered.

He tallied 186 pinfalls in the final shootout round to edge out Lemuel Paquibut, who scored 184, and Mel Fines, who finished with 172.

Notably, Alqueza competed with only five handicap points, compared to Paquibut’s and Fines’ 15 apiece.

In the four-game qualifying round, Alqueza led Division A with 877 pinfalls, followed by former champion Nestor Ranido (824) and Ted Convocar (817).

In Division B, Fines topped the qualifiers with 834 pinfalls, just ahead of Paquibut (746) and Romy Mauro (745).

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP