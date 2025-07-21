PWD-friendly measures, anti-fake ID ordinance passed on first reading

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Council has approved on first reading two proposed ordinances aimed at promoting the welfare of persons with disabilities (PWDs), including free parking privileges and stricter penalties against the use of fake PWD identification cards.

The first proposal, titled An Ordinance Instituting a Parking Privilege to All Persons with Disability for the Use of a Parking Space and Facilities Located in the City, seeks to provide up to three hours of free parking in both public and private establishments that impose parking fees whether they are drivers or passengers.

The benefit applies regardless of the PWD’s residency, provided a valid PWD ID is presented.

Establishments that fail to comply with the ordinance may be fined up to 5,000 pesos. Habitual violators, or those who commit the offense more than three times, may also face revocation of their business permits and licenses.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Carlo Pontico Fortuna, with Councilor Jimmy Lumapas as co-proponent.

Fortuna said a public hearing will be conducted to gather feedback from business establishments regarding the proposed measure. He noted that while some establishments already voluntarily grant three hours of free parking to PWDs, there is currently no ordinance mandating it. He said the proposal aims to formalize the practice and make it permanent through legislation.

The measure is anchored on existing national laws, including Batas Pambansa Blg. 344, which mandates accessible facilities for PWDs. The ordinance aims to support the mobility and inclusion of persons with disabilities and promote equitable access to public spaces.

The second proposal, titled An Ordinance Penalizing the Use, Possession and Fabrication of Fake Persons with Disability (PWD) Identification Cards in the City of Mandaue, aims to curb the increasing cases of fraudulent PWD IDs.

It aims to address the increasing use of fake or fraudulently obtained PWD IDs, which officials say negatively impact businesses and deprive legitimate beneficiaries of services.

Fortuna said some individuals have been abusing the system by using fake IDs to avail themselves of the 20 percent discount on goods and services.

“Businesses, restaurants and associations ni-cite gyud ana. In fact, you will see in their establishments “no to fake PWD IDs” kay affected man ang revenue. Ang BIR mismo nilaunch og campaign against fake IDs kay affected sad ilang revenue collection,” said Fortuna.

(Businesses, restaurants, and associations have really cited that. In fact, you will see signs in their establishments saying ‘No to fake PWD IDs’ because their revenue is affected. Even the BIR launched a campaign against fake IDs because their revenue collection is also impacted.)

He clarified that in Mandaue City, PWD IDs are issued solely by the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), and any ID not issued by that office is considered invalid.

Under the proposal, individuals or entities found using, possessing, or fabricating fake PWD IDs may be penalized with a fine of up to 5,000 pesos and/or imprisonment of up to one year. Public officers who knowingly issue or approve fraudulent IDs would face the same penalties.

Both proposed ordinances were passed on first reading and will undergo further deliberations and committee hearings before being formally adopted by the city council.

